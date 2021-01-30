The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Seth R. Cook, 29, Boston, burglary, guilty, 24 months in prison.
• Frankie Lee Fout, 66, Chipley, Florida, grand theft of a motor vehicle, theft, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 12.
• Johnny R. Kerns, 40, Piketon, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 12.
• Bobby J. Rose, 44, Columbus, failure to appear, identity fraud, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 12.