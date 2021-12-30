The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.

• Louie Breeze, 37, Chillicothe, grand theft, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 14, 2022.

• Elige Cooke Jr., 41, Columbus, menacing by stalking, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, guilty, 18 months in prison.

• Kevin M. Dunn, 47, Tarlton, felony fleeing and eluding, guilty, 18 months in prison.

• William C. Fausnaugh, 37, Circleville, assault on a police officer, guilty, 16 months in prison.

• Mitchell J. Folk, 25, Lebanon, assault, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 14, 2022.

• Kaalis K. Hampton, 36, Columbus, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 14, 2022.

• Danielle M. Longberry, 32, Circleville, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl related compound, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.

• Matthew D. Raufer, 32, Columbus, felony fleeing and eluding, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.

• Michael J. Sealook, 47, Columbus, receiving stolen property (x2), guilty, presentence investigation ordered.

• Virgil L. Greeno, 56, Stoutsville, violation of community control, guilty, 18 months in prison.

• Carl E. Harris, 26, Columbus, extradition request from Pinellas County, Florida for attempted burglary (x4), waived formal extradition, ordered to return to Florida.

• Rusty Mongold II, 24, Carroll, possession of fentanyl, failure to comply with signal of police officer, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 14, 2022.

• Joseph Swain, 51, Columbus, breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 14. 2022.

• Glen P. Mullins Jr., 58, Columbus, receiving stolen property, not guilty, presentence investigation ordered.

• Christopher L. Sisterman, 42, Circleville, nonsupport of dependents, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.

• Nathan L. Haynes, 47, London, felony fleeing and eluding, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 14, 2022.

• Christina H. Morgan, 45, Columbus, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, guilty, three years of intervention.

