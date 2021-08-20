The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.

• Jolayne Blake, 40, Chillicothe, attempted aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, three years intervention, six months at a community based correctional facility.

• Jeffrey Bostic, 45, Columbus, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 10.

• Christopher L. Donaldson, 35, Williamsport, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 10.

• Mason Gilmore, 20, Circleville, possession of marijuana, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.

• Robin W. Gordley, 26, Orient, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, guilty, three years intervention, 30 days in county jail, six months at a community based correctional facility.

• Kenneth H. Hardman, 46, Circleville, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under a disability, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 10.

• George L. Johnson Jr., 41, Orient, assault on a peace officer, guilty, 16 months in prison.

• Danielle V. Rose, 37, Portsmouth, trafficking in fentanyl, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 10.

• Cornell D. Thompkins, 29, Detroit, Mich., aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 10.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments