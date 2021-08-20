The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Jolayne Blake, 40, Chillicothe, attempted aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, three years intervention, six months at a community based correctional facility.
• Jeffrey Bostic, 45, Columbus, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 10.
• Christopher L. Donaldson, 35, Williamsport, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 10.
• Mason Gilmore, 20, Circleville, possession of marijuana, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Robin W. Gordley, 26, Orient, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, guilty, three years intervention, 30 days in county jail, six months at a community based correctional facility.
• Kenneth H. Hardman, 46, Circleville, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under a disability, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 10.
• George L. Johnson Jr., 41, Orient, assault on a peace officer, guilty, 16 months in prison.
• Danielle V. Rose, 37, Portsmouth, trafficking in fentanyl, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 10.
• Cornell D. Thompkins, 29, Detroit, Mich., aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 10.