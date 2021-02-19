The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Katrina R. Brans, 19, Athens, unauthorized use of a vehicle, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Kiante Carter, 21, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, complete STAR Relapse Program.
• Shawn R.T. Dickens, 24, Circleville, receiving stolen property, (x2), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 12.
• Robert William Horn, 28, Mt. Sterling, Aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault (x2), guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Bennie L. Jones II, 34, Stoutsville, felony OVI, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Tyrone A. Lewis, 39, Circleville, violation of community control, non-support of dependents, guilty, complete STAR Relapse Program.