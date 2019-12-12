The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Kiante M. Carter, 20, Stoutsville, aggravated assault, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Hanley D. Davis, 28, Williamsport, theft, burglary, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 17.
• Robert E. Davis, II, 34, Clarksburg, violation of community control; nonsupport of dependents, guilty, 30 days in county jail.
• Rickelyn J. Dolby, 28, Williamsport, violation of terms of intervention, guilty, found guilty of trafficking in heroin, intervention terminated.
• Theresa L. Graham, 33, Grove City, unauthorized use of property, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Gregory A. Hardman, 34, Circleville, burglary, theft, aggravated murder, aggravated arson, not guilty by reason of insanity, ordered examination by NetCare to determine mental status, confined to county jail pending results.
• Christopher N. Mercer, 35, Ashville, nonsupport of dependents, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Michael N. Messer, 32, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, guilty, four to six years in prison.
• Edward C. Robinson, 55, Canal Winchester, rape, guilty, 10 years to life in prison, tier III sex offender registration for life.
• Kenneth E. Roseberry, 22, Chillicothe, grant theft, guilty, three years intervention, six months at Community Based Correctional Facility.
• Buddy L. Stepp, 38, Circleville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, 24 months in prison.
• Chaz J. Strawser, 26, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, nine months in prison.
• Ambrosie A. Tilley, 40, Otway, counterfeiting (x2), guilty, presentence investigation ordered.