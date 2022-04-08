The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Paul L. Beane, 22, Ashville, receiving stolen property, guilty, nine months in prison plus 750 days for post release control violation.
• Jolayne C. Blake, 41, Chillicothe, violation of terms of intervention, guilty, 18 months in prison (suspended), 60 days in county jail, must complete PARS Intensive Outpatient Program.
• Lashaye G. Bowles, 21, Detroit, trafficking in heroin, guilty, six to nine years in prison, $7,204.50 forfeiture.
• Robert E. Davis II, 36, Lockbourne, nonsupport of dependents (x2), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 15.
• Jason J. Derracco, 53, Columbus, identity fraud, guilty, six months in county jail.
• Christopher Lee Donaldson, 36, Circleville, violation of terms of community control, guilty, 18 months in prison (suspended), three years community control, 30 days in county jail, complete Roulon Center Program.
• Peter T. Hayes, 34, Columbus, having weapons under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, guilty, 24 months in prison.
• Jessica N. Howard, 40, Waverly, possession of heroin, OMVI, identity fraud, guilty, 24 months in prison, $1,000 fine, one year ODL suspension.
• Jonathan M. Knauff, 46, Bainbridge, grand theft, vandalism, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 15.
• Henry J. Laux, 27, Columbus, attempted murder (x2), felonious assault (x2), aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, found incompetent to stand trial, transferred to Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare for restoration to competency.
• Stephen R Skeens II, 47, Chillicothe, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Brandon A. Stage, 22, Orient, vandalism, guilty, three years intervention.