The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Jesi C. Bercik, 25, Columbus, theft, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 27.
• Nancy E. Crabtree, 54, Marysville Prison for Women, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated trafficking in drugs (x4), aggravated possession of drugs (x4), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 17.
• Paula A. Langley, 57, Circleville, aggravated theft, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 17.
• Sheryl M. Miller, 50, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property, forgery, possessing criminal tools, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 17.
• Dustin M. Reed, 35, Circleville, violation of terms of intervention, not guilty, set for hearing.
• Pamela A. Shelton, 52, Circleville, medicaid eligibility fraud, grand theft, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 17.
• Malika A. Spires, 29, Baltimore, violation of terms of intervention, guilty, 18 months in prison.
• Hilary R. Trackett, 34, Circleville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, 18 months in prison.