Court of Common Pleas
Judge P. Randall Knece
• Thomas W. Blair, 29, Stoutsville, aggravated vehiclular assault, OVI; not guilty; pretrial Nov. 8.
• Trevor P.H. Bush, 21, Lancaster, aggravated possession of drugs; guilty; three years intervention.
• Tiffany A. Cullwell, 29, Orient, theft; guilty; presentence investigation ordered.
• Joseph A. Grossman, 39, London, pandering obscenity involving a minor, illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material (x2); not guilty; pretrial Nov. 8.
• Donald M. Hopkins, 43, Circleville, attempted aggravated possession of drugs; guilty; 12 months in prison.
• Beth Miller, 50, Circleville, obstructing justice; not guilty; pretrial Nov. 8.
• Mackenzie J. Miller, 18, Circleville, complicity to attempted aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice; not guilty; pretrial Nov. 8.
• Loretta J. Neff, 51, Circleville, possession of cocaine, guilty, 12 months in prison (suspended), three years community control.
• Kevin C. Pennington, Jr., 18, Tarlton, complicity to attempted murder, aggravated murder; pretrial Nov. 8.
• Phillip T. Rader, 18, Circleville, complicity to attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice; not guilty; pretrial Nov. 8.
• Ashely N. Taulbee, 34, Nelsonville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs; not guilty; pretrial Nov. 8.