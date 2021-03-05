The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Andy Anderson, 40, Commercial Point, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (x26), not guilty, found competent to stand trial, jury trial scheduled for April 22 at 9 a.m.
• Amanda S. Baughman, 33, Circleville, aggravated arson, found competent to stand trial, ordered to undergo treatment at Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare.
• Jarrod R. Conner, 24, Circleville, vandalism, disrupting public services, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, assault (x3), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 12.
• Angela G. Hudson, 55, Circleville, theft from elderly, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Virgil H. Keaton Jr., 40, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, 60 months in prison.
• Christy J. Lowery, 40, Circleville, escape, violation of community control, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 12.
• Lyndsey J. Pauley, 42, Chillicothe, violation of community control, nonsupport of dependents, guilty, 30 days in county jail.