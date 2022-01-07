The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• David A. Couch, 41, Columbus, receiving stolen property, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Christopher L. Donaldson, 36, Williamsport, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, three years intervention, six months at a community based correctional facility.
• Joseph A. Miller, 29, Laurelville, possession of heroin, trafficking in heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs (x2), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 14.
• Tawnetta M. Steele, 48, Columbus, OMVI, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.