The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Wesley L. Baker, 53, Mount Sterling, obstructing official business, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Tiffany N. Cook, 39, Circleville, theft, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Roxanne I. Levan, Laurelville, 27, theft, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 11.
• Shaun W. Mills, 37, South Bloomfield, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, guilty, three years intervention.
• Glen P. Mullins, 58, Columbus, receiving stolen property (x2), guilty, 24 months in prison.
• Jamie D. Neff, 40, Circleville, vandalism, guilty, six months and 500 days in prison, $1,000 restitution.
• Robert D. Nungester II, 28, Circleville, complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, complicity to trafficking in fentanyl, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 11.
• Walker N. Pence, 22, New Holland, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Shannon Teets, 36, Frankfort, violation of community control, guilty, 180 days in Pickaway County Jail.