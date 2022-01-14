The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Clifford W. Browning II, 48, Circleville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 11.
• Natasha W. Curnutte, 33, Columbus, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 11.
• James C. Howes, 34, Portsmouth, grand theft of a motor vehicle, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 11.
• Gabriel R. Jabbour, 42, Newark, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, guilty, six months in prison, $29,430 forfeiture.
• John K. Lehr, 29, Columbus, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 11.
• Shannon Teets, 36, Frankfort, violation of community control — nonsupport of dependents, guilty, community control continued with six months at a community based correctional facility.