The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Damien A. Butcher, 23, Junction City, felony fleeing and eluding, aggravated vehicular homicide, guilty, five to seven and a half years in prison, lifetime ODL suspension.
• Timothy L. Caldwell, 35, Hilliard, burglary, guilty, two to three years in prison.
• Jason A. Camacho, 39, Orient, assault, guilty, 12 months in prison.
• Matthew C.L. Chapman, 23, Kingston, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Jacob C. Conner, 28, Pickaway County Jail, burglary, guilty, two to three years in prison.
• Lindsey R. Enderie, 33, Waynesville, illegal conveyance of prohibited items into a detention facility, guilty, 12 months in prison.
• Jeffrey J. Fowler Jr., 34, Circleville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, three to four and a half years in prison.
• Jeremby L. Harden II, 18, Circleville, felonious assault, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Richard P. Harmon, 44, Columbus, felony OVI, guilty, 30 months in prison, $2,500 fine, lifetime ODL suspension.
• Mark T. Hinkle Jr., 32, Ashville, receiving stolen property, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Aug. 14.
• Dale E. Knece, 68, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, 60 days in county jail.
• Durian J. Land, 31, Pickaway County Jail, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, six months in prison.
• Carl D. Martin Jr., 47, Lockbourne, violation of community control, not guilty, to be set for hearing.
• Bobbie J. Rose, 44, Columbus, grand theft of a motor vehicle, identity fraud, forgery, illegal conveyance of items into an institution, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Aug. 14.
• Shane A. Stepp, 31, Waverly, felonious assault, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, eight to 10 and a half years in prison.