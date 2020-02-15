The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.

• Sergey O. Babyak, 25, Plain City, violation of community control — tampering with evidence, guilty, complete PARS inpatient program.

• Christopher T. Ford, 34, Circleville, violation of community control — aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, complete PARS inpatient program.

• Gregory A. Hardman, 34, Circleville, aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated arson, found incompetent to stand trial. Ordered to Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare, Moritz Forensic Unit, to be restored to competency.

• Kelsey J. Jenkins, 19, Circleville, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, guilty, 17 months in prison (suspended), six months at a community based correctional facility.

• Casey J. Mercer, 38, Ashville, violation of community control — possession of heroin, not guilty, set for hearing.

• Michael Righman, 49, Ashville, violation of community control — burglary, guilty, complete PARS inpatient program.

• Lona M. Simpson, 37, Pomeroy, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons under disability, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 13

• Shawn M. Smith, 35, Orient, nonsupport of dependents, guilty, pre-sentence investigation ordered.

• Jamie L. Spires, 30, Columbus, possession of heroin, failure to appear, guilty, 18 months in prison (suspended), three years community control six months at a community based correctional facility.

• Nathan L. Thatcher, 38, Circleville, violation of terms of intervention — breaking and entering, petty theft, guilty, 90 days in county jail, then PARS inpatient program.

• Bradford P. Wedebrook, 51, Portsmouth, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, having weapons under disability, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 13.

• Bobby L. White, 42, Circleville, murder, felonious assault, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 13.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments