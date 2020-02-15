The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Sergey O. Babyak, 25, Plain City, violation of community control — tampering with evidence, guilty, complete PARS inpatient program.
• Christopher T. Ford, 34, Circleville, violation of community control — aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, complete PARS inpatient program.
• Gregory A. Hardman, 34, Circleville, aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated arson, found incompetent to stand trial. Ordered to Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare, Moritz Forensic Unit, to be restored to competency.
• Kelsey J. Jenkins, 19, Circleville, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, guilty, 17 months in prison (suspended), six months at a community based correctional facility.
• Casey J. Mercer, 38, Ashville, violation of community control — possession of heroin, not guilty, set for hearing.
• Michael Righman, 49, Ashville, violation of community control — burglary, guilty, complete PARS inpatient program.
• Lona M. Simpson, 37, Pomeroy, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons under disability, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 13
• Shawn M. Smith, 35, Orient, nonsupport of dependents, guilty, pre-sentence investigation ordered.
• Jamie L. Spires, 30, Columbus, possession of heroin, failure to appear, guilty, 18 months in prison (suspended), three years community control six months at a community based correctional facility.
• Nathan L. Thatcher, 38, Circleville, violation of terms of intervention — breaking and entering, petty theft, guilty, 90 days in county jail, then PARS inpatient program.
• Bradford P. Wedebrook, 51, Portsmouth, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, having weapons under disability, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 13.
• Bobby L. White, 42, Circleville, murder, felonious assault, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 13.