Court of Common Pleas
Judge P. Randall Knece
• John D. Adkins, 27, Ashville, possession of fentanyl-related compound; not guilty; pretrial Oct. 11.
• Jennifer Buckler, 37, Orient, grand theft, Medicaid eligibility fraud; not guilty; pretrial Oct. 11.
• Kiante M. Carter, 20, Stoutsville; felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm, improperly handling a firearm, discharging a firearm near prohibited premises; not guilty; pretrial Oct. 11.
• Andrew W. Crabtree, 32, Ashville, Medicaid eligibility fraud, grand theft; not guilty; pretrial Oct. 11.
• Leslie N. Crosby, 30, Circleville, violation of community control; guilty; 60 days in county jail.
• Tiffany A. Calwell, 29, Orient, theft; not guilty; pretrial Oct. 11.
• Isaac A. Fair, 22, South Bloomfield, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs; not guilty; pretrial Oct. 11.
• William C. Fausnaugh, 35, Circleville, assault on peace office; guilty; pre-sentence investigation ordered.
• Samuel A. Griffith, 29, Ashville, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs; not guilty; pretrial Oct. 11.
• Kelsey J. Jenkins, 18, Circleville, tampering with evidence, obstruction of official business; not guilty; pretrial Oct. 11.
• Joshua S. Lutz, 30, Jackson, illegal conveyance of items into an institution, tampering with evidence; guilty; pre-sentence investigation ordered.
• Kera L. McGill, 49, Grove City, aggravated assault; guilty; 14 months in prison, suspended, three years community control.
• Christopher N. Mercer, 35, Ashville, nonsupport of dependents; not guilty; pretrial Oct. 11.