The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Chazz H. Bailes, 32, Chillicothe, carrying a concealed weapon, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Aug. 13
• Joshua W. Barrett, 31, Circleville, theft, breaking and entering, receiving stolen property, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Aug. 13.
• Michael T. Bell, 37, Circleville, breaking and entering, theft, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Aug. 13.
• Timothy Scott Bennett, 27, Galloway, receiving stolen property, guilty, 12 months in prison.
• Whitney L. Campbell, 34, Orient, violation of community control, having weapons under disability, no contest, 42 months in prison, $1,500 fine.
• David A. Couch, 40, Columbus, receiving stolen property, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Aug. 13.
• Christopher M Hawkins, 31, Reynoldsburg, having weapons under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Aug. 13.
• Trina D. Henson, 51, Orient, theft, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Aug. 13.
• Jessica N. Howard, 39, Waverly, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl compound, OMVI, identity fraud, forgery, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Aug. 13.
• Anthony J. Krebs, 36, Pataskala, felonious assault, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Aug. 13.
• Tawnetta M. Steele, 47, Columbus, felony OMVI, obstructing official business, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Aug. 13.
• Raheem C. Willoughby, 29, Mansfield, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Aug. 13.