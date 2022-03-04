The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Jeffrey Blake Bigham, 42, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, community control continued, must also complete drug court program.
• Louie Breeze, 38, Chillicothe, grand theft, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Daniel R. Brown, 35, Circleville, misuse of credit card, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• David A. Couch, 41, Columbus, receiving stolen property, guilty, 18 months in prison (suspended), $2,500 fine, three years community control, six months at a community based correctional facility.
• Natosha N. Curnutte, 33, Columbus, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, four to six years in prison.
• Christopher Lee Donaldson, 36, Williamsport, violation of terms of intervention, guilty, intervention continued with inpatient treatment and 30 days in county jail.
• Laura E. Dresbach, 28, Amanda, violation of community control, guilty, complete STAR relapse program.
• Cholene L. Huffer, 31, Lancaster, misuse of credit card, theft, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 11.
• Thomas L. Jenkins Jr., 50, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl, guilty, 30 months in prison.
• Ashley M. Johnson, 34, Waverly, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Brad W. Jones, 35, Webster, felony OMVI, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 11.
• Joshua C. Keaton, 24, Ashville, gross sexual imposition, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Albert Kirkendall III, 47, Circleville, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, guilty, 24 months in prison, $2,500 fine, lifetime ODL suspension.
• Kenton R. Parker, 22, Chillicothe, receiving stolen property, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Charles J. Robinson Sr., 31, Circleville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, 18 months in prison (suspended), three years community control.
• Tawnetta M. Steele, 48, Columbus, felony OMVI, guilty, 30 months in prison, 10 year ODL suspension.