The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Kiante M. Carter, 20, Stoutsville, aggravated assault, guilty, 18 months in prison (suspended) three years community control, six months at a community based correctional facility.
• Bradley A. Fisher, 38, Columbus, theft, breaking and entering, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 13.
• Theresa L. Graham, 33, Grove City, unauthorized use, guilty, 12 months in prison (suspended), $5,656.55 restitution.
• Aaron M. Krik, 23, Marion, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 13.
• Harold W. Patterson, 45, South Bloomfield, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of items into an institution, guilty, 12 months and 909 days in prison.
• Walter C. Sexton, 33, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, three years intervention, 30 days in county jail.
• Brent Spangler, 44, Circleville, Medicaid eligibility fraud, guilty, $29,144 restitution, two years diversion program.
• Ambrosia A. Tilley, 40, Otway, counterfeiting (x2), guilty, three years intervention, six months at a community based correctional facility.
• Kevin Pennington, 38, Tarlton, aggravated trafficking in drugs (x2), guilty, nine to 12 years in prison.