The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Virgil Keaton Jr., 39, Circleville, violation of community control, not guilty, to be set for hearing.
• Ryan M. Krysty, 26, Circleville, domestic violence, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 12.
• Brian K. Lawson, 24, Wellston, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, 12 months in prison.
• Scottie D. McClaskey, 49, Coalton, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, 24 months in prison (suspended), three years community control, six months at a community based correction facility, 30 days in county jail.