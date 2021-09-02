The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Lashaye G. Bowles, 21, Detroit, Mich., trafficking in heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in fentanyl, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 10.
• Damien A. Boysel, 42, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, community control continued with condition of defendant successfully completing the drug court program.
• Jerrod R. Conner, 24, Circleville, vandalism, assault, theft, guilty, 30 months in prison.
• Sean M. Cremeans, 44, Adelphi, aggravated possession of drugs, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 10.
• Jahmal N. Cruse, 41, Columbus, aggravated possession of drugs, no contest, presentence investigation ordered.
• Mandy R. Davis, 33, South Bloomfield, rape, sexual battery, importuning, gross sexual imposition, not guilty by reason of insanity, found competent to stand trial; entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity; ordered to be examined to determine mental state at time of offense.
• Michael E. Fausnaugh, 42, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, 36 months in prison.
• Ernest C. Haddox, 32, Circleville, receiving stolen property, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Joseph P. Ferguson, 56, Williamsport, burglary, grand theft, not guilty, jury trial held; found guilty of burglary, not guilty of grand theft, presentence investigation ordered.
• Daniel M. Garrett, 44, Circleville, unlawful possession of dangerous ordinance, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Charles B. Garten, 21, Circleville, theft of drugs, guilty, three years intervention.
• Virginia A. Kennedy, 60, Columbus, receiving stolen property, guilty, forfeited $20,555, three years intervention, 30 days in county jail, six months at a community based correctional facility.
• Danielle M. Longberry, 32, Circleville, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl related substance, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 10.
• Dawn J. Loudermilk, 55, Amanda, forgery, passing bad checks, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 10.
• Budd A. Norris, 25, Laurelville, carrying a concealed weapon, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Brad L. Osbone, 34, Grove City, felony OVI, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Tahzarai L. Pitts, 26, Toledo, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of fentanyl, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 10.
• Mackenzie J. Rhea, 32, Portsmouth, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 10.
• Rebecca S. Ruby, 38, Ashville, breaking and entering, guilty, 12 months in prison (suspended), three years community control.
• Quenton L. Thomas, 32, Cincinnati, having weapons under disability, guilty, 12 months in prison.