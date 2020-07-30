The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Sergey Babyak, 26, Plain City, violation of community control, not guilty, set for hearing on Aug. 12 at 11 a.m.
• Timothy M. Jacobs, 34, Circleville, aggravated theft, no contest, 36 months in prison, $25,000 restitution.
• Stacy A. Bush, 50, Lancaster, engaging in a pattern of corrupts activity, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Phillip T. Rader, 19, Circleville, tampering with evidence, guilty, 36 months in prison (suspended), $1,000, three years community control.
• Tiffany D. Rader, 31, South Bloomingville, violation of community control, guilty, six months in a community based correctional facility program.
• Jimmy R. Turner Jr., 21, Laurelville, violation of community control, guilty, six months in a community based correctional facility program.
• Theresa L. Zlater, 47, Chillicothe, violation of community control, guilty, 48 months in prison.