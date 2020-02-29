The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.

• Kali Craiglow, 23, Laurelville, violation of community control, guilty, 30 months in prison.

• Russell B. Duffey, Jr., 31, Columbus, receiving stolen property, possession of fentanyl related compound, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 13.

• John C. Edler, 55, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, 12 months in prison (suspended), three years Intensive Supervision Program.

• Bradley E. Logan, Circleville, violation of terms of community control — receiving stolen property, guilty, 60 days in county jail.

• Chelsey McCune, 31, Columbus, sexual battery, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 13.

• Robert O. Powell, 34, homeless, felonious assault (z2), abduction, resisting arrest, disrupting public services, not guilty, pretrial schedule for March 13.

• Mindy L. Smith, 28, Circleville, inducing panic, guilty, 12 months in prison (suspended), three years community control.

• Benajmin D. Stevenson, 31, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 13.

