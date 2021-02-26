The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Andrew J. Cain, 21, Columbus, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Arminda Honeycutt, 24, Chillicothe, trafficking in a fentanyl compound, conveyance of drugs, possession of heroin, tampering with evidence, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 12.
• Eugene M. McClaskey, 26, Circleville, aggravated arson, found competent to stand trial.
• Joseph F. Schemmel, 32, Waynesville, complicity to theft, conveyance of items onto the grounds of a detention facility, guilty, 12 months in prison.
• Randall I. Stanford, 53, Columbus, burglary, petty theft, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 12.
• Hank O. Stapleton, 56, Circleville, rape (x2), kidnapping, attempted rape, compelling prostitution, no contest, 25 to 30 years in prison, classified as a Tier III sex offender with lifetime registration required.
• Jesse A. Tackett, 38, Columbus, complicity to illegal conveyance of prohibited items on the grounds of a detention facility, guilty, nine months in prison.