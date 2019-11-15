The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.

• Jennifer Buckler, 37, Orient, Medicaid eligibility fraud, grand theft, guilty, pre-sentencing investigation ordered.

• John C. Edler, 55, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, pre-sentencing investigation ordered.

• Hayden A. Gaines, 43, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 13.

• Blaine R. Hardin, 27, Circleville, burglary, felonious assault, escape, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 13.

• Tyrone Allen Lewis, 38, Circleville, nonsupport of dependents, guilty, community control continued with six months at Community Based Correction Facility.

• Taylor L. Moody, 26, Circleville, burglary, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 13.

• Samuel P. Schlimpf, 42, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property, forgery, possessing criminal tools, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 13.

• Mindy L. Smith, 28, Circleville, inducing panic, guilty, pre-sentencing investigation ordered.

• James R. Thompson, 41, Albans, West Virginia, receiving stolen property, guilty, pre-sentencing investigation ordered.

