The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.

• Samantha H. Howard, 36, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl, not guilty, pretrials scheduled for April 9.

• Christy J. Lowery, 40, Circleville, escape, violation of community control, guilty, three years and nine months in prison.

• Alejandro Martinez, 31, Orient, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 9.

• Mackenzie T. Reinsmith, 20, Wellston, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 9.

• Gregory A. Walker, 59, Circleville, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.

• Ashlee M. Burroughs, 29, Circleville, possession of drugs, guilty, 36 months in prison (suspended), three years community control, PARS, Intensive Drug Treatment Program.

• Jahmol Cruse, 41, Columbus, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 9.

• Steven E. Diles, 56, Ashville, rape, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.

• Tylor L. Greeno, 25, Circleville, violation of terms of intervention, guilty, 30 days in county jail, six months at a community based correctional facility.

• Branden Griffin, 32, Stoutsville, nonsupport of dependents, guilty, $9,955.31 child support order, two years diversion program.

• Darcy L. Johnson, 39, Ashville, nonsupport of dependents, guilty, 12 months in prison (suspended), $10,375.41 child support order, three years community control, 30 days in county jail, PARS program.

• Ryan M. Krysty, 26, Lancaster, domestic violence, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.

• Danielle I. Repass, 35, Circleville, possession of fentanyl related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, three years intervention, six months at PARS.

