The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Brandi M. Conley, 30, Piketon, possession of fentanyl related compound, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 11.
•Michelle L. Heasley, 38, Chillicothe, nonsupport of dependents, guilty, 12 months in prison (suspended).
• Ashley M. Johnson, 34, Waverly, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 11.
• Dawn J. Loudermilk, 56, Amanda, forgery, passing bad checks, guilty, $4,173 restitution, three years intervention.
• Clesha Holbrook Sheetz, 37, Circleville, nonsupport of dependents, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Timothy J. Wallace, 43, Lynn, Ind., OMVI, receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.