The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Caleb C. Brown, 19, Ashville, improperly furnishing firearms to a minor, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 17.
• James E. Evans, Jr., 42, Ashville, aggravated assault, guilty, 18 months in prison (suspended).
• Hayden Gaines, 43, Circleville, attempted possession of drugs, guilty, 12 months and 729 days in prison.
• Donald Lee, 36, Chillicothe, violation of community control — nonsupport of dependents, guilty, 12 months in prison.
• Timothy J. Logue, 52, Millersport, felony OVI, guilty, 22 months in prison, lifetime Ohio driver’s license suspension.
• Walter C. Sexton, 33, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Dustin White, 37, Circleville, violation of community control — nonsupport of dependents, guilty, six months at a community based correctional facility.