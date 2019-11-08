The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Anthony R. Martin, 31, of Anna, pleaded guilty to obstructing justice. Pre-sentence investigation ordered.
• Christopher M. Rogers, 32, of Circleville, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability. Sentenced to 36 months in prison.
• Susan E. Stahl, 35, of Anna, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder. Pre-sentence investigation ordered.
• Justin M. Taylor, 35, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to burglary and theft. Sentenced to five years in prison.