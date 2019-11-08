The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece. 

Anthony R. Martin, 31, of Anna, pleaded guilty to obstructing justice. Pre-sentence investigation ordered.

Christopher M. Rogers, 32, of Circleville, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability. Sentenced to 36 months in prison.

Susan E. Stahl, 35, of Anna, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder. Pre-sentence investigation ordered.

Justin M. Taylor, 35, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to burglary and theft. Sentenced to five years in prison.

