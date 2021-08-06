The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Ashtin R. Davis, 30, Circleville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, three to four and a half years in prison.
• Alana M. Moore, 35, Amanda, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Aug. 13.
• Eric S. Pedemonti Jr., 31, Van Wert, receiving stolen property, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Aug. 13.
• Charles J. Robinsons Sr., 31, Amanda, aggravated trafficking in drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Aug. 13.
• Rebecca S. Ruby, 38, Ashville, breaking and entering, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• James P. Shea II, 53, Chillicothe, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated trafficking in drugs (x5), guilty, 15 years in prison, $10,000 fine, forfeiture of $286 and 2006 Lincoln Navigator.
• Mavis Yourchuck, 76, New Holland, theft, guilty, six months in prison (suspended), $346.20 restitution, one year community control.