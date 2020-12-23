The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Joshua L. Bailey, 40, Bainbridge, violation of community control — failure to comply, not guilty, to be set for hearing.
• Andrew J. Cain, 21, Columbus, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearm in a motor vehicle, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 15.
• Seth R. Cook, 29, Boston, burglary, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• John C. Edler, 56, Clarksburg, violation of community control — aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, six months at a community based correctional facility.
• Donnie L. Garrett III, 33, Chillicothe, felonious assault, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Eldon J. Long III, 43, Circleville, violation of community control — nonsupport of dependents, guilty, community control continued with 10 days in county jail.
• Robert Thomas Peyton, 38, Circleville, violation of community control — theft from the elderly, guilty, six months at a community based correctional facility.
• Frederick L. Ruby, 39, Columbus, aggravated possession of dugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 15.
• Jordan D. Sparks, 24, Columbus, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.