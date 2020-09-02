The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Jeffrey B. Bigam, 41, Circleville, felony OVI, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Stacey A. Bush, 51, Lancaster, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated trafficking in drugs (x3), guilty, 21-25 years in prison.
• Patricia Haney, 47, Columbus, violation in terms of intervention, guilty, intervention continued with PARS inpatient program.
• Paula A. Langley, 58, Circleville, aggravated theft, guilty, 36 months in prison, $727,223.28 in restitution.
• Kejuan J. Long, 39, Circleville, having weapons under disability, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of cocaine, guilty, six to nine years in prison, $505 forfeiture.
• Randy A. Rutter Jr., 33, Ashville, violation of community control, community control continued with PARS inpatient program.
• Lona M. Simpson, 37, Pomeroy, violation of community control, community control continued with PARS outpatient program.