The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Kyle M. Boyer, 31, Kingston, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 13.
• Stacey A. Bush, 50, Lancaster, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated trafficking in drugs (x7), aggravated possession of drugs (x7), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 13.
• Tommy R. Davis, 35, Circleville, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated possession of drugs (x2), aggravated trafficking in drugs (x3), theft, not guilty, pretrial sentenced for Dec. 13.
• Thomas A. Dimel, 42, Circleville, violation of terms of intervention, guilty, intervention continued with intensive supervision probation and Pickaway Area Recovery Services Program.
• Leonard J. Frey, Jr., 43, New Vienna, nonsupport of dependents, guilty, sentenced to 12 months in prison (suspended), 30 days in the county jail and three years on community control.
• William J. Giffin, 51, Circleville, theft, breaking and entering, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• James R. Gillilan, Jr., 25, Williamsport, possession of heroin, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 13.
• Virgil L. Greeno, 54, Stoutsville, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons under disability, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 13.
• William Haddox, 30, Circleville, receiving stolen property, guilty, sentenced to 18 months in prison (suspended) and three years community control, then intensive supervision probation.
• Trevor Paul Harvey, 21, Lancaster, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated trafficking in drugs (x2), aggravated possession of drugs (x2), not guilty, pretrial sentenced for Dec. 13.
• Joshua S. Lutz, 31, Jackson, tampering with evidence, illegal conveyance of prohibited items into detention facility, guilty, sentenced to 48 months in prison.
• Kevin C. Pennington, 38, Tarlton, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated trafficking in drugs (x2), aggravated possession of drugs (x2), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 13.
• Curtis C. Price, Jr., 27, Cincinnati, possession of cocaine, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• James T. Ramey, Sr., 54, homeless, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated possession of drugs (x5), having weapons under disability, aggravated trafficking in drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 13.
• Chane L. Roese, Bloomfield, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, three years intervention, community based correctional facility, then intensive supervision probation.
• Amy J. Rowland, 43, Tarlton, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated trafficking in drugs (x3), aggravated possession of drugs (x3), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 13.
• Samuel P. Schlimpf, 42, Williamsport, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 13.
• James P. Shea, II, Chillicothe, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated possession of drugs (x7), aggravated trafficking in drugs (x6), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 13.
• Brittany A. Smith, 30, Chillicothe, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated possession of drugs (x3), aggravated trafficking in drugs (x2), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 13.
• Buddy Lee Stepp, 38, Circleville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 13.
• Hilary R. Tackett, 34, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 13.
• Charles L. Vance, McArthur, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, sentences to 12 months in prison, fined $1,907 forfeiture and three years community control.
• Kristi Wilburn, 41, Ashville, Medicaid eligibility fraud, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Raheem C. Willoughby, 27, Lockbourne, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated trafficking in drugs (x6), aggravated possession of drugs (x6), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 13.