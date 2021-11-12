The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Lashave G. Bowles, 21, Detroit, Mich., trafficking in heroin, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Chase M. Cookson, 31, Amanda, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, guilty, 30 months in prison, 10-year ODL suspension.
• Ronald D. Dalton III, 32, Columbus, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in heroin, guilty, 30 months in prison.
• Bryan S. Greeno, 37, Circleville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 10.
• Shaun M. Kelly, 26, Circleville, felonious assault, found guilty by jury, Sept. 27, 2021, 4-6 years in prison, $5,000 fine.
• John McGehee, 60, Conyers, Georgia, extradition request of Conyers County, Georgia for aggravated stalking and family violence, waived extradition, ordered returned to Georgia within 10 days.
• Alana M. Moore, 36, Amanda, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Tahzarai L. Pitts, 26, Toledo, trafficking in heroin, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Jeffrey C. Rice, 45, Circleville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Dominic G. Rosshirt, 41, Stoutsville, theft (x2), guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Lucas J. Russell, 42, Orient, violation of community control, guilty, 24 months in prison.
• Christopher P. Shaver, 49, Ashville, pandering obscenity involving a minor (x33), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Dec. 10.