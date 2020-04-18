The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Shavez E. Hargrave, 24, Columbus, attempted tampering with evidence, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Eric W. Sargent, 20, Columbus, carrying concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Nicholas P. Schumacher, 22, Chillicothe, theft of a motor vehicle, guilty, 18 months in prison (suspended), three years community control, six months at a community based correctional facility.
• Jeremiah J. Holdren, 41, Logan, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, 36 months in prison.
• Shannon Knox, 30, Orlando, Florida, extradition to Florida for violation of probation for possession of heroin.
• Mackenzie J. Miller, 18, Circleville, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.