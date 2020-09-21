The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Matthew C. L. Chapman, 23, Kingston, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, guilty, 48 months in prison (suspended), $1,500 fine, three years community control, 30 days in county jail.
• Eric J. Dickson, 32, Chillicothe, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Oct. 9.
• Jeremy L. Hardent II, 19, Circleville, felonious assault with gun specification, guilty, six to nine years in prison plus three years for gun specification.
• Daniel P. Liechty, 26, Pickaway County Jail, vandalism, possessing criminal tools, breaking and entering, theft, tampering with a coin machine, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Da’Quan M. Mikell, 25, Columbus, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl related compound, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Brandon E. Murdock, 30, Columbus, Burglary, receiving stolen property (x3), guilty, sentencing set for Oct. 14 at 8:30 a.m.
• Phillip E. Peters, 39, Circleville, unlawful secual conduct with a minor (x2) guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Robert O. Powell, 34, Pickaway County Jail, felonious assault (x2), guilty, presentence investigation ordered.