The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Allen A. Francis, 30, Columbus, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, having weapons under disability, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 11.
• Linda M. Ledbetter, 47, Circleville, felony, OMVI, guilty, 30 months in prison, 10-year ODL suspension.
• Dominic G. Rosshirt, 42, Ashville, theft (x2), guilty, 24 months in prison (suspended), three years community control, 30 days in county jail.
• Nicholas Schumacher, 24, Chillicothe, violation of community control, guilty, community control continued, must complete PARS inpatient program.
• Brandon M. Williams, 37, Columbus, aggravated possession of drugs (x2), OMVI, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 11.