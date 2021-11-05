The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Paul L. Beane, 22, Ashville, receiving stolen property, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Nov. 12.
• Jeffrey Bostic, 34, Columbus, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Nathan D. Buskirk, 39, Circleville, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Nov. 12.
• Sean M. Cremeans, 44, Adelphi, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Gwen Ann Draise, 43, Circleville, identity fraud, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Nov. 12.
• Levi G.D. Karshner, 18, Ashville, receiving stolen property, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Nov. 12.
• Bradley E. Logan, 35, Circleville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Nov. 12.
• Joel E. Maher, 48, Columbus, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of prohibited items into a penal institution, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• William R. O’Conner II, 45, Chillicothe, violation of community control, guilty, 60 days in county jail, community control continued.
• Robert T. Peyton, 38, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, continue community control with GPS and PARS evaluation.
• Michael J. Sealock, 47, Columbus, receiving stolen property (x2), theft (x2), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Nov. 12.
• Shannon Teets, 36, Frankfurt, nonsupport of dependents, guilty, 12 months in prison (suspended), 30 days in county jail, ordered to pay child support.
• Jahmal N. Cruse, 26, Columbus, aggravated possession of drugs, no contest, 12 months, plus 174 days in prison, $13,350 forfeited.
• Joseph P. Ferguson, 56, Williamsport, burglary, found guilty by jury, 36 months in prison, $4,598 restitution.
• Tylor L.J. Greeno, 26, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, contintue with drug court and GPS monitoring.
• Ernest C. Haddox, 32, Circleville, receiving stolen property (x2), aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Nov. 12.
• Michael L. Heasley, 38, McArthur, nonsupport of dependents, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Nov. 12.
• Samantha H. Howard, 37, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, community control continued, must report to a community based correctional facility.
• Gabriel R. Jabbour, 41, Newark, receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Nov. 12.
• Anthony Leach, 18, Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility, assault (x2), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Nov. 12.
• Glen P. Mullins Jr., 57, Columbus, receiving stolen property (x2), theft (x2), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Nov. 12.
• Christina R. Maynard, 32, Waverly, aggravated trafficking in drugs, tampering with evidence, possession of heroin, not guilty, jury trial set for Dec. 16.
• Budd A. Norris, 26, Laurelville, carrying a concealed weapon, guilty, 18 months in prison (suspended), $1,500 fine, three years community control.
• Brad Orsbone, 34, Grove City, felony OVI, guilty, 30 months in prison, $5,000 fine.
• Matthew D. Raufer, 32, Columbus, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Nov. 12.
• Brian T. Williams, 36, Jackson, felony OVI, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Nov. 12.
• Jared D. Woltz, 31, Lockbourne, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.