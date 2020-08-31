The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Sergey O. Babyak, 26, Plain City, violation of community control, guilty, 24 months in prison
• Damien A. Boysel, 41, Circleville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, possession of a fentanyl related compound, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 11.
• Caleb C. Brown, 20, Ashville, violation of community control, guilty, complete a six-month STAR community based correctional facility program.
• Sherri F. Davis, 58, Circleville, permitting drug abuse, guilty, three years intervention, PARS inpatient program, 30 days in county jail.
• Christopher T. Ford, 35, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, 30 days in county jail.
• Russell Gierhart, 23, Waverly, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 11.
• Melissa J. Grambo, 39, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 11.
• Justin J. Hill, 43, Columbus, aggravated trafficking in drugs (x2), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 11.
• Andrew J. Holland, 37, Lebanon, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, nine months in prison.
• Virgil H. Keaton Jr., 39, Circleville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in heroin, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 11.
• Shaun M. Kelly, 24, Circleville, felonious assault, assault, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 11.
• Christopher E. Lambert, 46, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, six months at a community based correctional facility.
• Daniel P. Liechty, 25, Circleville, vandalism, possession of criminal tools, breaking and entering, tampering with a coin machine, theft, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 11.
• Carl D. Martin, 47, Lockbourne, violation of community control, guilty, 60 days in county jail.
• Tracy Sue McFann, 42, Zanesville, violation of community control, guilty, complete STAR relapse program, then report to residential housing.
• Kera L. McGill, 50, Grove City, violation of community control, assault, guilty, 12 months in prison.
• Brandyn E. Murdock, 30, Columbus, burglary, receiving stolen property (x2), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 11.
• Kenton R. Parker, 21, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, 30 days in county jail.
• Jason E. Rainer, 37, Circleville, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 11.
• Randy Rutter Jr., 33, Ashville, violation of terms of intervention, guilty, three years on community control, complete PARS substance abuse treatment.
• Douglas A. Schaffner, 37, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 11.
• Steven E. Stephenson, 47, Stoutsville, violation of community control, guilty, continue PARS treatment.
• Richard A. Wilssey, 48, Newark, nonsupport of dependents, guilty, two years in diversion program.
• John M. Alexander III, 31, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, 60 days in county jail.
• Adam R. Brewer, 31, Columbus, violation of community control, guilty, 12 months in prison.
• Caitlin F. Conkel, 30, Columbus, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, 30 months in prison (suspended), three years community control, PARS inpatient program.
• Tyler L. Greeno, 24, Circleville, receiving stolen property, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 11.
• Danielle V. Rose, Portsmouth, trafficking in fentanyl, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 11.
• Kyla M. Schneider, 37, Columbus, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 11.
• Walter C. Sexton, 34, Circleville, violation of terms of intervention, guilty, six months at a community based correctional facility.
• Antonio A. Smith, 44, Charleston, West Virginia, having weapons under disability, possession of cocaine, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 11.
• Benjamin D. Stevenson, 32, Circleville, failure to appear, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Sept. 11.