The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Andy E. Anderson, 39, Commercial Point, pandering sexually oriented material involving a juvenile (x26), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 14.
• Adam R. Brewer, 39, Columbus, violation of community control, guilty, six months at a community based correctional facility.
• Danielle R. Friesner, 29, Circleville, conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs (x2), guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Rickie D. Harmon, Jr., 41, Wellston, domestic violence, felonious assault, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 14.
• Scott A. Haughey, 34, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 14.
• Khadijah J. Lee, 25, Fairmont, West Virginia, trafficking in cocaine, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Richard L. Mayle, 50, St. Clairsville, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of prohibited items into a detention facility, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 14.
• Michael McCabe, Jr., 37, New Holland, violation of community control — nonsupport of dependents, guilty, 45 days in county jail.
• Curtis C. Price, Jr., 27, Cincinnati, possession of cocaine, guilty, 18 months in prison.
• Dustin M. Reed, 35, Circleville, violation of community control — receiving stolen property, guilty, 90 days in county jail, STAR relapse program.
Nicholas P. Schumacher, 22, Chillicothe, breaking and entering, theft, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 14.
• Robert T. Peyton, 37, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, 30 days in county jail.
• Jennifer M. Puma, 43, Newark, violation of community control — unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, not guilty, set for hearing.