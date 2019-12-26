The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Clinton E. Compton, 35, Columbus, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, guilty, three years intervention.
• Lindsey R. Enderle, 32, Waynesville, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 17.
• Tiffany A. Heidenescher, 40, Van Wert, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 17.
• Trevell L. Jones, 26, Columbus, violation of community control, guilty, 16 moths in prison.
• John L. Kolle, 47, Washington Court House, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 17.
• Ashlee N. McClanahan, 33, Fredericktown, nonsupport of dependents (x2), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 17.
• Heather R. Nye, 29, Chillicothe, violation of community control, guilty, six months at a community based correctional facility.
• Eric W. Sargent, 20, Columbus, carrying a concealed weapon (x2), improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (x2), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Jan. 17.