The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Ahmendur Ali, 24, Columbus, possession of cocaine, OMVI, improperly handling a firearm, guilty, 24 months in prison (suspended), $1,500 fine, three years community control.
• Nancy E. Crabtree, 55, Marysville Reformatory for Women, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated trafficking in drugs (x2), guilty, 19-22 years in prison.
• Matthew Chapman, 23, Kingston, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (x4), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 17.
• Danielle R. Friesner, 30, Mansfield, conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs (x2), guilty, 24 months in prison.
• Joseph A. Gossman, 39, London, pandering obscenity involving a minor, illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material, guilty, 48 months in prison, register as a sex offender for 25 years.
• Virgil L. Greeno, 54, Stoutsville, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Ronnie R. Hill III, 32, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, permitting drug abuse, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 17.
• Thomas L. Jenkins Jr., 48, Circleville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in fentanyl compound, possession of heroin, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 17.
• Khadijah Lee, 25, Fairmont, West Virginia, trafficking in cocaine, guilty, 4-6 years in prison, $670 forfeiture.
• Casey J. Mercer, 38, Ashville, violation of community control, guilty, community control continued with sanctions.
• Kevin C. Pennington Jr., 18, Tarlton, inciting to violence, guilty, 30 months in prison (suspended), three years community control.
• Joseph F. Schemmel, 31, Waynesville, complicity to illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items on the grounds of a detention facility, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Richard A. Wilssey, 48, Newark, nonsupport of dependents (x2), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 17.
• Thomas J. Green III, 42, Sugar Grove, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, 16 months in prison.
• Kenneth E. Roseberry, 22, Chillicothe, violation of terms of intervention, guilty, 15 months in prison.
• Paul E. Stone Jr., 51, Boston, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, guilty, 12 months in prison.