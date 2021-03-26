The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Jeremy L. Bowen, 26, Columbus, felony fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property, guilty, 18 months in prison, 10 year ODL suspension.
• Dustin C. Bruce, 28, Ashville, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Ricky D. Dunn, 53, New Holland, failure to provide notice of residence change of address, guilty, 18 months, plus 881 days in prison.
• Christopher T. Ford, 35, Circleville, burglary, guilty, four to six months in prison, $12,483.92 restitution.
• Jeffrey O. Linton, 46, Wellston, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Timothy S. Bennett, 27, Galloway, possession of heroin, failure to comply with order of a police officer, receiving stolen property, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 9.
• Katrina R. Bruns, 19, Athens, unauthorized use of a vehicle, guilty, three years intervention, six months at a community based correctional facility.
• Maria R. Certain, 31, Ashville, escape, violation of community control, guilty, 18 months in prison.
• Ashtin R. Davis, 30, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 9.
• Shawn R.T. Dickens, 24, Circleville, receiving stolen property, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• William D. Fowler III, 67, Circleville, menacing by stalking (x2), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 9.
• Robert. T. Harris Jr., 32, Columbus, possession of heroin, illegal conveyance of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl-related compound, having weapons under disability, receiving stolen property, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 9.
• Robert W. Horn, 28, Mt. Sterling, aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault (x2), guilty, eight to 12 years in prison, $550,000 restitution, lifetime ODL suspension.
• Jesse H. Howard, 32, Orient, rape (x2), guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Tyler L. Lowery, 24, Circleville, bribery, felonious assault, burglary, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 9.
• Natisha Keaton, 28, Kingston, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, having weapons under disability, receiving stolen property, not guilty, pretrial schedule for April 9.
• Brian K. Ray, 45, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Justin L. Schwalbauch, 38, Orient, breaking and entering, theft, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 9.
• Justin A. Stubbs, 43, South Salem, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, 12 months in prison.
• Stephen Tobin, 66, Circleville, pandering obscenity involving a minor (x16), guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Melissa J. Grambo, 39, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Arminda S. Honeycutt, Chillicothe, possession of fentanyl compound, attempted illegal conveyance, possession of heroin, attempted tampering with evidence, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Christie L. Kerner, 44, Athens, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 9.
• Aaron D. Price, 40, Chillicothe, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, 36 months in prison.
• Rebecca Ruby, 38, Waverly, arson, breaking and entering, previously ordered to be examined by Netcare. Found competent to stand trial. Entered a plea of nor guilty by reason of insanity, ordered to be reexamined by Netcare.
• Michael L. Salters, 30, Columbus, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Keesan A. Savage, 19, Lucasville, assault, kidnapping, gross sexual imposition, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 9.
• Elijah C. Seckman, 23, Kingston, grand theft of a motor vehicle, guilty, nine months in prison.