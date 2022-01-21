The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Leif Acord, 36, Columbus, nonsupport of dependents, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Paul L. Beans, 22, Ashville, receiving stolen property, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Jeff Bostic, 45, Columbus, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, six months in the county jail.
• Jacob M. Carroll, 28, Chillicothe, inducing panic, guilty, presentence investigation ordered,
• Mikayla M. Cooper, 23, Circleville, OMVI, aggravated vehicular homicide, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 11.
• Jason J. Derracco, 57, Orient, identity fraud, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Gwen Ann Draise, 43, Circleville, identity fraud, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• David B. Hanshaw, 31, Circleville, possession of fentanyl-related compound, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Feb. 11.
• Jacob T. Holland, 27, Circleville, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Albert S. Kirkendall III, 47, Circleville, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Alana M. Moore, 36, Amanda, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, 12 months in prison (suspended), three years of community control.
• Sharon D. O’Bryan, 53, Circleville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, 18 months in prison, $943 forfeiture.
• Jeffrey C. Rice, 46, Circleville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, 36 months in prison.
• Brandon A. Stage, 22, Orient, vandalism, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.