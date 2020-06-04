The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Stacey A. Bush, 50, Lancaster, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated trafficking in drugs (x7), aggravated possession of drugs (x7), not guilty, competency hearing held. Defendant fount competent. Jury trial set for July 27.
• Brian M. Campbell, 42, Avon, felony OVI, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for June 12.
• Isaac A. Fair, 23, Ashville, aggravated trafficking in drugs (x3), guilty, eight and a half years in prison.
• Richard P. Harmon, 44, Columbus, felony OVI, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• George L. Johnston Jr., 40, Orient, assault on a police officer, not guilty by reason of insanity, to be examined by Netcare.
• Danielle D. Lorah, 32, Columbus, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for June 12.
• Christian P. Ruth, 35, Chillicothe, theft of a motor vehicle, guilty, 18 months in prison (suspended, three years community control)