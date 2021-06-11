The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Kasey M. Cox, 40, Chillicothe, violation of community control, guilty, community control continued with six months at a community based correctional facility.
• Frankie L. Fout, 67, Chipley, Florida, theft, guilty, 180 days in county jail.
• Jesse H. Howard, 30, Orient, rape (x2), guilty, 20-25 years in prison, classified as a tier III sex offender with lifetime verification every 90 days.
• Justin L. Schwalbauch, 38, Orient, breaking and entering, theft, guilty, three years intervention, six months at a community based correctional facility.
• Heath M. Young, 31, Circleville, theft, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for June 11.
• Chase M. Cookson, 31, Amanda, receiving stolen property (x2), failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for July 9.
• Mandy R. Davis, 33, South Bloomfield, rape, sexual battery, gross sexual imposition, importuning, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for July 9.
• Elizabeth A. Glover, 40, McArthur, violation of community control — theft, guilty, community control extended two years.
• Nicholas W. Goff, 27, Circleville, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (x41), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for July 9.
• Shavez E. Hargrove, 26, Columbus, violation of terms of intervention, not guilty, set for hearing.
• Garnett M. Hayes, 38, Columbus, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Marlin D. Kelly, 34, Wellston, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Christine L. Kerner, 44, Lima, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• John E. Landman, 43, Chillicothe, forgery (x2), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for July 9.
• Joshua C. Miller, 33, Circleville, violation of community control — nonsupport of dependents, guilty, 30 days in county jail, community control continued with GPS monitor.
• James P. Shea II, 53, Chillicothe, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated trafficking in drugs (x5), guilty, presentence investigation ordered.