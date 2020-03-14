The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Bradley Beatty, 61, Williamsport, felony OVI, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Shannon W.R. Blankenship, 24, Columbus, burglary, theft, criminal damaging, failure to appear, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 17.
• Amber D. Brown, 35, Lancaster, receiving stolen property, failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 17.
• Sherri F. Davis, 58, Circleville, permitting drug abuse, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 17.
• Tiffany A. Heidenescher, 40, Van Wert, possession of drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Virgil H. Keaton, 39, Circleville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in heroin, having weapons under disability, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 17.
• Dale E. Knece, 68, Circleville, breaking and entering, theft, guilty, 12 months in prison (suspended), three years community control/
• Michael A. Manby, 37, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 17.
• Sheryl M. Miller, 51, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Jennifer L. Moorea, 35, Columbus, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Kelly L. Neal, 47, Columbus, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Carl F. Newland, 41, Columbus, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 17.
• Danielle I. Repass, 35, Circleville, possession of fentanyl, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 17.
• Jacob M. Skaggs, 31, Circleville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 17.
• Brittany A. Smith, 30, Chillicothe, aggravated possession of drugs (x2), aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, five years in prison.