The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.

• Ronald D. Dalton III, 33, Columbus, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl compound, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Aug. 13.

• Mandy R. Davis, 33, South Bloomfield, rape, sexual battery, importuning, gross sexual imposition, not guilty, Netcare examination ordered to determine competency to stand trial.

ª Jacob T. Holland, 26, Amanda, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, using a weapon while intoxicated, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Aug. 13.

• Marlin D. Kelley, 35, Wellston, aggravated trafficking in drugs, guilty, three to four and a half years in prison.

• Christie L. Kerner, 44, Athens, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, guilty, 14 months in prison.

• Mark W. Kitchen, 57, Circleville, receiving stolen property, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Aug. 13.

• Jason A. McNichols, 37, Circleville, receiving stolen property (x2), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Aug. 13.

• Casey J. Mercer, 40, Williamsport, violation of community control, escape, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Aug. 13.

• Joshua A. Perdue, 21, Ashville, receiving stolen property, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Aug. 13.

• Dominic G. Rosshirt, 40, Ashville, theft (x2), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Aug. 13.

• Brianna G. Starkey, 26, Ashville, assault on a peace officer, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for Aug. 13.

• James H. Williams Jr., 66, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, 30 days in county jail, complete PARS intensive outpatient program.

