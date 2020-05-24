The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Caleb C. Brown, 20, Ashville, improperly furnishing a firearm to a minor, guilty, 12 months in prison (suspended), three years community control.
• Jason R. Bush, 41, Circleville, violation of community control — nonsupport of dependents, guilty, complete STAR relapse program.
• Caitlin F. Conkel, 29, Columbus, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, jury trial scheduled for June 29 at 9 a.m.
• Lindey R. Enderie, 33, Waynesville, illegal conveyance of prohibited items into a prison, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Bradley A. Fisher, 38, Columbus, breaking and entering, theft, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Bradley M. Fullen, 38, Circleville, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, 12 months in prison (suspended), three years community control.
• Timothy M. Jacobs, 34, Circleville, theft, no contest, presentence investigation ordered.
• Ashlee N. McClanahan, 33, Fredricktown, nonsupport of dependents, guilty, two years diversion program.
• Lyndsey J Pauley, 41, Chillicothe, violation of community control — nonsupport of dependents, guilty, six months at a Community Based Correctional Facility.
• Amber N. Paxton, 29, Laurelville, aggravated robbery, theft of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for June 12.
• Phillip T. Rader, 18, Circleville, tampering with evidence, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.