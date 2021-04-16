The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.

• Frankie L. Fout, 67, Chipley, Florida, theft, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.

• Ronnie R. Hill III, 33, Circleville, violation of terms of intervention, guilty, complete six months in a community-based correctional facility program.

• Bennie L. Jones, 34, Circleville, felony OVI, guilty, 30 months in prison, 10-year ODL suspension.

• Christopher E. Lambert, 47, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, 30 months in prison.

• Tracy Sue McFann, 43, Corning, violation of community control, guilty, 30 days in county jail.

• Jayson A. Meenach, 29, Franklin Furnace, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.

• Justin L. Schwalbauch, 38, Orient, breaking and entering, theft, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments