The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Frankie L. Fout, 67, Chipley, Florida, theft, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Ronnie R. Hill III, 33, Circleville, violation of terms of intervention, guilty, complete six months in a community-based correctional facility program.
• Bennie L. Jones, 34, Circleville, felony OVI, guilty, 30 months in prison, 10-year ODL suspension.
• Christopher E. Lambert, 47, Circleville, violation of community control, guilty, 30 months in prison.
• Tracy Sue McFann, 43, Corning, violation of community control, guilty, 30 days in county jail.
• Jayson A. Meenach, 29, Franklin Furnace, aggravated possession of drugs, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Justin L. Schwalbauch, 38, Orient, breaking and entering, theft, guilty, presentence investigation ordered.