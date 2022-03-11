The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
• Leonard R. Anderson III, 42, Lancaster, felony OVI, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 15.
• Devon D. Eskelson, 23, Columbus, domestic violence (x2), not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 15.
• Nicholas W. Goff, 27, Circleville, pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor (x20), no contest, presentence investigation ordered.
• Nathan L. Haynes, 47, London, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, guilty, 12 months in prison, 10 year ODL suspension.
• Eric K. Lee, 24, Circleville, aggravated assault, guilty, 18 months in prison.
• John K. Lehr, 29, Columbus, aggravated trafficking in drugs, receiving stolen property, guilty, 4-6 years in prison.
• Ashleigh Old, 29, Circleville, aggravated arson, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 15.
• Brianna E. Roush, 25, Pickaway County Jail, illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for March 11.
• Julian L. Russell, 41, Circleville, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 15.
• Jacob T. Secrest, 24, Circleville, burglary, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 15.
• Christopher P. Shaver, 49, South Bloomfield, pandering obscenity involving a minor (x14), guilty, presentence investigation ordered.
• Scott G. Woodford, 41, Grove City, felony OVI, not guilty, pretrial scheduled for April 15.